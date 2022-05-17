Rakhi Sawant Gives A Kiss To Her New Boyfriend On Video Call; Says ‘Meet My Sweetheart Adil’

Rakhi Sawant is known for making headlines over her personal as well as professional life. For the unversed, she was last seen in Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant with her husband Ritesh Singh. Sadly, after the show, the couple got separated as it came to light that her husband was already married and even has a child.

After parting ways with Ritesh Singh, Rakhi Sawant was in search of a companion and guess what, she finally got someone special in her life. Rakhi Sawant recently attended an award function in Mumbai, where she was introduced her new boyfriend whose name is Adil Durrani. She did a video call on the red carpet and showed him to the paparazzi.

While interacting with him on the video call, Rakhi Sawant even gave him a kiss. For the unversed, a few days ago, Rakhi was spotted with Adil, and at that time she had told the paparazzi, "Meet my sweetheart Adil." When asked about Bigg Boss 16, Rakhi said, "Kya aap chahate hai ke hum dono ki jodi jaaye Bigg Boss mein? (Do you want our jodi to go in Bigg Boss?) He is my boyfriend." For the unversed, Adil has also gifted her a brand new BMW car.

Talking about Rakhi Sawant, the actress has worked in several movies and TV reality shows. She has acted in films such as Main Hoon Na, Joru Ka Ghulam, Kurukshetra, Dum, Mumbai Express, Dil Bole Hadippa and so on. Rakhi has also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 1, Nach Baliye 3, Yeh Hai Jalwa, Rakhi Ka Swayamwar, Zara Nachke Dikha 2, Rakhi Ka Insaaf, Bigg Boss 14, Bigg Boss 15 and so on.