Rakhi Sawant Opens Up About Getting A Call From New Boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani’s Ex Roshina

Rakhi Sawant has been hogging the limelight ever since she announced that she has a new man in her life. It must be noted that the controversy queen is now in a relationship with businessman Adil Khan Durrani. The actress has been very vocal about her love for her new BF, who is six years younger than her.

However, according to an Etimes report, Rakhi has now received a call from a girl named Roshina Delavari, who claims to be Adil’s ex-girlfriend. Reportedly, Rakhi was left shocked and perplexed but patiently heard Roshina out, who is based in Mysore, the same city as the actress' new boyfriend.

Roshina reportedly told Sawant that she and Adil have been in a relationship for 4 years. She also told her about the times they spent together and warned the actress to stay away from Adil. The report added that Rakhi immediately confronted Adil about the call and he clarified to her that Roshina was his ex, not his present.

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant seemed unaffected by Roshina’s call and told ETimes that she was Adil’s ex-girlfriend now. Sawant said, “Roshina's call to me holds no water. She did call me, but Adil sirf mera hai. She is his ex-girlfriend. And, Adil and I are going to get married.”

For the unversed, after ending her relationship with Ritesh, Rakhi has been painting the town with her new romance. The actress regularly steps out with Adil and the couple is seen happily posing together for the paparazzi.