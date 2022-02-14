Rakhi Sawant Opens Up About Her Separation From Ritesh Singh, Says ‘Love And Marriage Is Not A Joke For Me’

Rakhi Sawant took to social media yesterday to officially announce her separation from hubby Ritesh Singh. The actress shared the news with her fans and followers by penning down a lengthy note on her Instagram account. Now, she has opened up about her marriage in an interview with TOI.

Rakhi shared, "He left me! I loved him so much and he left me. After Bigg Boss a few weeks ago, we started living together in my house in Mumbai, but yesterday he packed his bags and left. He said that he is in legal trouble because he didn’t divorce her first wife and now he doesn’t want to live with me anymore. He said that he lost a of money also in his business as he had to go through a lot of scrutiny after he entered the Bigg Boss house with me.”



Rakhi then stated that she wasn't aware of his marital status earlier and added, "After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, when I got to know that he has a wife and a kid, my heart broke. I cannot be unfair to a woman and a child. I am coming to terms with the fact that he has left me and everything has ended." It must be noted that Rakhi and Ritesh had earlier confessed that they were never legally married.

On being quizzed about her family's reaction, Rakhi said that her mother and brother immediately came to her place on hearing the news and were very sad. The actress is also hurt about the fact that people were always accusing her of faking a marriage. Even after Ritesh entered the Bigg Boss 15 house with her, there were rumours that it was being staged for the cameras.

Rakhi Sawant Announces She Has Parted Ways With Husband Ritesh, Says She Was Unaware Of Certain Things

Karan Kundrra Criticises Sarcastic Comment On Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh; Says 'Jiju Is Also Human'

However, this never bothered Rakhi and she recounting how she convinced Ritesh to come in front of everyone. She added that she still remains hopeful and loves him very much. The actress shared that she will forgive him for everything if he gets divorced and wants to come back to her. “But if he is happy with his wife and kids then God bless them. But for me, marriage and love is not a joke,” concluded Rakhi.