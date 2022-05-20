Rakhi Sawant Reveals Her BF Is Younger To Her; Says Their Relationship Has Become A Big Issue At His House

A few days ago, Rakhi Sawant surprised everyone by introducing her new boyfriend Adil Durrani to the world. Recently, she opened up about her relationship with Adil, who is a businessman and six years younger to her.

Rakhi revealed that it was Adil who convinced her of their relationship by citing the example of celebrity couples- Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor. She also revealed that he loves her very much and has gifted her a BMW.

The controversial queen was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I think he has been sent to me by God. After my breakup with Ritesh, I had gone into a depression. Kuch acha nahi lag raha tha (nothing felt nice). Adil entered my life and proposed to me within a month of our first meeting. I am six years older to him, Frankly, I was not ready but he explained to me, citing examples of Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas. He says he loves me very much. I have fallen in love with him."

Rakhi revealed that Adil's family is against their relationship and said that they don't like the way she dresses up.

She added, "I am a very glamorous person in the movies and TV industry, Adil's family is against this relationship, bawaal ho gaya hai uske ghar mein (things got chaotic). His family does not like the way I dress up. But I am willing to change myself if the need be. Nobody from his side is forcing me to change, though. He is being tortured from all sides. I am scared; mushkil se pyar mila hai (I have found love with much difficulty). I hope his khandaan accepts me."

It has to be recalled that Rakhi had surprised fans by announcing her marriage with Ritesh, who was also seen in Bigg Boss 15 with her. In the show, it was revealed that Ritesh is already married and has a kid. Post the show, she announced her separation and even removed her ex-husband's tattoo.