Rakhi Sawant Reveals Shamita Shetty Had Apologised To Her For Pushing Her In Bigg Boss 15

Rakhi Sawant and Shamita Shetty shared a great bond of friendship with each other in the Bigg Boss 15 house. The duo used to take a stand for each other inside the house. For the unversed, Rakhi and Shamita also had a big fight in Bigg Boss 15 during a task. Amidst the fight, Shamita had pushed Rakhi. At that time, Rakhi was very hurt as she had started crying in the house.

Well, Rakhi Sawant and Shamita Shetty's fight had become a hot topic of discussion on social media. And now, after the show, Rakhi Sawant finally opened up about the fight and revealed that Shamita had apologized to her, but the moment was not telecast on TV.

In conversation with ETimes TV, Rakhi Sawant said, "Yes, Shamita apologised to me later. But I love Shamita. I like her nature. She is an amazing, pure soul. She thought I was cheating and lost her mind. But I was playing my game. I have a mind of my own and nobody can explain to me what to do and what not to do."

Rakhi further stated that many things get edited and audiences watch the whole day's actions in just 1 and half hours. Thankfully, Rakhi and Shamita resolved their issues and became good friends. Hilariously, Rakhi also tried to link Shamita with Karan Kundrra. Shilpa Shetty had also asked her not to link her sister with Kundrra.

After Bigg Boss 15, Shamita Shetty had hosted a birthday party in Mumbai, where Rakhi Sawant and other Bigg Boss contestants were invited for the same. The videos and photos of the same had gone viral on social media.