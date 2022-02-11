Rakhi Sawant Says Shamita Shetty Was Always Confused About Raqesh Bapat

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are one of the most loved couples in the history of Bigg Boss. The duo met in the Bigg Boss OTT house and became close to each other in the game. After her entry into the Bigg Boss 15 house, Raqesh Bapat had entered the show to give a sweet surprise to his ladylove Shamita Shetty. Sadly, he had to leave the house due to his medical condition. Hence, Shamita used to miss him a lot and would ask if he would find someone else.

Amidst all, Rakhi Sawant, who was a close friend of Shamita Shetty inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, made a shocking revelation about 'ShaRa'. In conversation with Times of India, the controversy queen said, "Shamita was always confused about whether Raqesh loved her truly or not. She used to ask me 'usko koi aur toh nahin mil gayi hogi (Would he find someone else)?' But now after exiting 'Bigg Boss' 15, I think she's sure of him."

Let us tell you, Shamita Shetty had once asked her mother Sunanda Shetty if Raqesh was still her boyfriend. Interestingly, her mother told her not to worry about it. After the show, the couple were often spotted together in the city.

Recently, Raqesh Bapat celebrated Shamita Shetty's birthday in the city with a few Bigg Boss 15 contestants and her family. Talking about their relationship, Raqesh and Shamita are trying to know each other outside the BB world before taking a decision on marriage. For the unversed, Raqesh was earlier married to Ridhi Dogra. The duo got divorced a few years ago and remained good friends with each other.