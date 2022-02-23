Rakhi Sawant Says She Won’t Do Lock Upp Because Of Kangana Ranaut; Reveals Ritesh Was Approached For It

Kangana Ranaut's debut web show Lock Upp has been creating a solid buzz ahead of its launch. The Ekta Kapoor produced show will start streaming on February 27, 2022, on ALTBalaji. Let us tell you, the makers have already revealed two contestants i.e., Nisha Rawal and Munawar Faruqui.

Amidst all, reports were stating that Rakhi Sawant was approached for the Kangana Ranaut show, Lock Upp. However, the controversial diva recently rubbished the reports and revealed that her ex-husband Ritesh Singh has been offered the same. Recently, in conversation with the paparazzi, Rakhi said that she has not got any offer from the makers.

The Bigg Boss 15 contestant said, "Mujhe offer nahi aaya...nahi offer aaya hai kahin pe, par meri baat shayad hui nahi hai unse. My husband Ritesh has got the offer... ex-husband. Unko offer aaya hai...I don't know woh jayenge nahi jayenge, mujhe nahi pata hai." In the statement, she stated that her ex-husband Ritesh has got the offer, but she doesn't know if he will enter the show as a contestant or not.

On the other hand, Rakhi Sawant said that she won't do Lock Upp because of Kangana Ranaut. However, the actress also said that she would consider doing to the show if Ekta Kapoor asks her to.

Rakhi Sawant also said that she is planning to go on the Dabang tour organized by Salman Khan's team. The Bollywood star has asked her to lose some weight as he wants to do a song with her soon. Rakhi said, "He does what he says. I am trying to lose weight. I am doing 400-500 surya namaskars."

Let us tell you, Rakhi Sawant recently had a gala time at Afsana Khan's wedding in Punjab. Her dance videos from the ceremony are going viral on social media.