Rakhi Sawant Wants To Become A Mother; She Is Okay With Having A Baby Before Marriage As Well

Alia Bhatt surprised everyone by announcing her pregnancy a couple of days ago. Ever since the actress announced her pregnancy, her fans are very excited about the arrival of their baby. Amidst all, Rakhi Sawant was recently spotted in the city, and paps asked her about Alia's pregnancy. While replying to their questions, Rakhi expressed her desire to become a mother soon. She even asked shutterbugs, "When will I be pregnant?"

Rakhi Sawant further stated that she doesn't have any problem if she gets pregnant before marriage. She said that once she gets to know about her pregnancy, she would get married the next day.

Rakhi said, "Meri zindagi mein kab khush khabri aayegi? Shaadi se pehle bhi aaye toh don't worry...jaise hi khush khabri aayegi mein dusre din shaadi kar lungi. Aisa hota hai na aaj kal. But woh gunaah hai, khuda ki khilaf...baap re, nahi baba! I will give birth to a messiah who will set everyone straight."

The Bigg Boss 15 fame also obliged fans before going in her 'Rakhi Ma' mode. She further made a funny comment by stating that she should leave as her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani was waiting and dying for her to return to him. Let us tell you, Rakhi Sawant changed her lifestyle after she started dating Adil. She doesn't wear bold clothes as her boyfriend doesn't like her flaunting her cleavage.

The couple openly flaunts their love for each other on social media, and fans are eager to know when will they get married to each other.