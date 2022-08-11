Raksha Bandhan 2022: Fahmaan Khan, Hina Khan, Jannat Zubair, Divyanka & Others Celebrate Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated across the country today (August 11). Television celebrities are soaking in the festive spirit as they come together to wish their loved ones and their fans a very happy Rakhi. It is the festival which celebrates the bond of brother and sister. Like every year, this year too celebrities had fun celebrated Raksha Bandhan with their siblings.

From Hina Khan, Jannat Zubair, Fahmaan Khan to Mrunal Jain, Divyanka Tripathi and Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz, here's how the actors celebrated Rakhi. Take a look!

Fahmaan Khan shared an adorable video in which child artist Keva Shefali, who plays the role of Cheeni in Imlie, was seen tying rakhi to the actor. He shared the video and captioned it as, "My rakshabandhan surprise. This has got be the best rakhi in my life. @dimpyfadhya I love you loads and you've got competition 😁😁 @kevathestar_official your big gift is now pending. 😀😘."

Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz shared a few pictures and videos on his Instagram account and wished his lovely sister. He captioned one of the videos as, "My sister i am nothing without u. I love u always keep smiling."

Hina Khan, who shares a close bond with boyfriend Rocky's family, celebrated the festival with them. The actress shared a few pictures as she ringed the auspicious occasion with Rocky and his sisters. For those who are unaware, Rocky's sister Nirja Jaiswal has been tying Rakhi to Hina for many years. In one of the pictures, Hina was seen flaunting the Rakhi and looked pretty in a dark green ethnic outfit.

Mrunal Jain, who recently entered Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, shared a video in which Rashami Desai was seen tying Rakhi to him and his wife and son, and captioned it as, "'Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero' Happy Raksha Bandhan day to all my sisters," and tagged all sisters.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Naira (Ashnoor Kaur) tied rakhi to Naksh (Rohan Mehra). The duo shared fun videos on their Instagram accounts. She also shared a few pictures and captioned them as, "And that's how we celebrated Rakhi🤍A bond as pure as dew... Oh my older brother, never seen anyone as protective as you🤪 And ykw, secretly, I like it🙈 Thanks for always having my back @rohanmehraa 💫🤍 Your little sis loves you!!"

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Aryan-Arpita, Akshara-Kairav & Other On-Screen Jodis Who Give Major Sibling Goals

Independence Day 2022: Nakuul Mehta, Varun Sood & Other Actors Who Are From Armed Forces Background

Jannat Zubair shared adorable video with her brother Ayaan Zubair and captioned it as, "Tu hai meri jaan 🫶🏻🥹 Happy Raksha Bandhan ♥️."

Divyanka Tripathi shared a fun video with her brother and sister and captioned it as, "Rakshabandhan pe paisa double! #Gundagardi #RakhiExtortion #RakhiScheme #RakhiScam #LakshmiChitfund 😂 #reelsRakshabandhan."