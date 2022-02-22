Randeep Rai Opens Up About His Show Balika Vadhu 2 Going Off Air, Says ‘We Did Give It Our Best’

Randeep Rai, who played the lead role in Balika Vadhu 2, has now opened up about the show wrapping up in six months. In a recent interview with ETimes TV, the actor confessed that he is not disappointed about the show’s fate.

He said, "Every show has its own destiny. We gave it our best. I don't get disappointed about such things. The most important thing is that we gave the show our 100 per cent. Now, whether a show works or does not work, is not in our hands."

On being quizzed if the show did not work with masses at the script level, Randeep said, "I can't really comment if the show did not connect at the script level. The show was not able to garner good viewership and we accept that. And if the show did not connect at the script level, there was not much time given to improve or change it to make it more entertaining for viewers. I enjoyed my journey and I look forward to more such hard work and interesting projects."



For the unversed, Randeep first became a household name for his role in the show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. The actor was also been a part of other shows such as Diya Aur Baati Hum, Code Red Talaash and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya in the past.

The second season of Balika Vadhu was launched with much fanfare by Colors TV on August 9 last year. It was recently shifted to an OTT platform and will be going off-air today (February 22). The makers had commenced the social drama with child actors in the lead roles, who were then played by Shivangi Joshi, Randeep Rai and Samridh Bawa post the leap.