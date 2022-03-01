Ranju Ki Betiyaan Fame Ayush Saxena Feels Actors Need A Lot Of Luck To Make It Big In The Industry

Actor Ayush Saxena who was last seen in the television show Ranju Ki Betiyaan feels actors need a lot of luck to make it big in the entertainment industry.

He says, "Since there are so many people who are trying their luck in showbiz and want to become actors, the chance to prove your acting skill is very less. In fact, even if you are talented, it requires plenty of luck and hard work to get to a level where you can make a living out of acting. Consequently, you may want to be an actor as a hobby or part-time, yet being dependent on the money from acting can be a dangerous place to be in since it's completely on luck for actors to actually make a good living out of their profession."

Ayush says the industry has no job security too. He continues, "I feel while pursuing acting there is a risk at times to also suffer from significant job insecurity. While some famous actors don’t have to worry about it since they have such a high reputation and payments, but most average actors will have to search for quite a long time to get the next show. Also future job security is rather questionable."

The actor also known for featuring in shows like Rudrakaal and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is learning from his struggles. "Castings can be merciless. In fact, at times only performance and also personal contacts matters if you want to get booked for a big role. But I'm taking my struggle as a learning time after all doing small roles will groom me and help me to real big in coming time," he concluded.