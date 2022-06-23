Rapper Raftaar And Wife Komal Vohra File For Divorce After Six Years Of Marriage

Rapper Raftaar and his wife Komal Vohra have officially parted ways after being married for six years of marriage. According to an HT report, the couple, who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2016, have been living separately for quite some time now. A source close to the duo told the daily, “Everything was delayed due to the pandemic. They will sign the divorce papers on October 6.”

According to our insider, Raftaar and Komal’s problems began just days after their marriage.

“Both have moved on in their respective lives and the couple, along with their families, remain cordial,” added the source, who further revealed that “only close ones know about this,” added the source.

For the unversed, Raftaar met Komal Vohra, an interior designer, through a mutual friend and the two dated for five years before walking down the aisle in 2016. The two filed for divorce in 2020 but there was a delay in the final proceedings due to the pandemic. It must also be noted that both Raftaar and Komal have unfollowed each other from their respective Instagram handles.

On the professional front, Raftaar was recently in the news for singing the title track of Nushratt Bharucha’s Janhit Mein Jaari. The popular rapper is also known for appearing as a gang leader on the reality show MTV Roadies for a few years. He even participated in the eighth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2015.