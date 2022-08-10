Raqesh Bapat Curates His Own Ganpati Box; Opens Up About His Celebrations

Raqesh Bapat, the popular actor who has been a pioneer in making his own Ganpati was one of the first members of television industry to hand carve the idol. The actor who is also an artist has also taught many other actors how to carve their own idols which has now become a norm in the telly world. Last year, Raqesh Bapat took the reality plunge with Bigg Boss and was seen sculpting a Ganpati idol inside the house as the house celebrated the festival for the first time; a first for the makers, as well as the audience to see on national television.

This year Raqesh is said to be taking his love for sculpting a step further as he's curated his own Ganpati Box. "All these years so many people have been reaching out to me asking how I do it and I guess I never really truly had a mentor myself. However, there's nothing better than spreading art and so the box which I have personally supervised will have everything needed to sculpt the idol and along with it there will be a tutorial video which can be watched for instructions. I am extremely excited and I can't wait for everyone to share the love of art, of imagination, and of creativity with me. For me this is a special time of the year full of positivity and I'm hoping that with Ganpati this year I'm able to multiply that positivity," said the actor.

"I'm hoping to spend Ganpati with my family and my birthday falls on visarjan day. What else could I ask for....its going to be a close knit celebration with my mom, sister and nieces this time," added Raqesh Bapat who opened up about his celebrations. When it comes to the acting front, Raqesh recently was the antagonist in the blockbuster Marathi film Sarsenapati Hambirrao.