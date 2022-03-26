Raqesh Bapat Doesn't Want To Name His Relationship With Shamita Shetty; Says 'We Are In A Happy Zone'

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty, who met in the Bigg Boss OTT house, fell in love on the show. However, there have been rumours that the duo are on the verge of a breakup. However, the couple denied the rumours. Now, Raqesh has broken silence over all the rumours. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed what bond he shares with Shamita.

Raqesh refused to give name to his relationship with Shamita. He called her a pure soul. He added that their friendship is strong and they are in a happy zone.



The actor has been staying in Pune, his hometown. He said that he doesn't hang out in Mumbai and comes to the city only for work, parties or events.

When mentioned that there were the rumours of this being a topic of contention between him and Shamita, Raqesh wondered from where these rumours come from as they don't speak about these things.

When asked what equation he shares with Shamita, he told the leading daily, "I'll tell you this, it's all about the energy two people carry with each other. That has to be worked on for anything to happen. We are in a happy zone; she is a dear friend. Friendship has to be so strong that nothing else can affect it. She is a pure soul. I value people who are honest. We have a lot of common interests. It's interesting to have like-minded people (Around you)."

When further asked what phase of relationship they two are in, he said, "I would not name it a relationship. It's a bond. We just give names to things. It's like two people enjoying the space with each other, caring for each other. If you want to name it, it's a name game. She is a woman I really respect."

Raqesh said that he doesn't want to talk about his personal life and added that if there is any kind of progression people will get to know and it is something solid.

When asked if these rumours bother him, he said that there are people who are speculating and it's good for them and that's how the industry works. He called is gossip and said that he'll accept it. He added that it comes with the job and they cannot get affected by it.

Raqesh elaborated by saying that they are public figures but they also have a private life, so, they are trying to strike a balance between public life and maintaining privacy. He added that this is how they can stay grounded and maintain their sanity. He said that his life has been an open book and he like it that way, but that doesn't mean that he will scream about everything that's happening in his life.

When mentioned about his previous interview, that before he met Shamita, he has said that he doesn't believe in the institution of marriage. Regarding the same, the actor said that he would cross the bridge when it comes, and he was in a zone when he said so. He added that he was going through a phase.

When asked if Shamita has changed his perception or if it is the same, he concluded by saying, "I don't know what will happen in the future. I would not like to preempt things."