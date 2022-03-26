Raqesh Bapat Doesn't Want To Name His Relationship With Shamita Shetty; Says 'We Are In A Happy Zone'
Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty, who met in the Bigg Boss OTT house, fell in love on the show. However, there have been rumours that the duo are on the verge of a breakup. However, the couple denied the rumours. Now, Raqesh has broken silence over all the rumours. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed what bond he shares with Shamita.
Raqesh
refused
to
give
name
to
his
relationship
with
Shamita.
He
called
her
a
pure
soul.
He
added
that
their
friendship
is
strong
and
they
are
in
a
happy
zone.
The actor has been staying in Pune, his hometown. He said that he doesn't hang out in Mumbai and comes to the city only for work, parties or events.
When mentioned that there were the rumours of this being a topic of contention between him and Shamita, Raqesh wondered from where these rumours come from as they don't speak about these things.
When asked what equation he shares with Shamita, he told the leading daily, "I'll tell you this, it's all about the energy two people carry with each other. That has to be worked on for anything to happen. We are in a happy zone; she is a dear friend. Friendship has to be so strong that nothing else can affect it. She is a pure soul. I value people who are honest. We have a lot of common interests. It's interesting to have like-minded people (Around you)."
When
further
asked
what
phase
of
relationship
they
two
are
in,
he
said,
"I
would
not
name
it
a
relationship.
It's
a
bond.
We
just
give
names
to
things.
It's
like
two
people
enjoying
the
space
with
each
other,
caring
for
each
other.
If
you
want
to
name
it,
it's
a
name
game.
She
is
a
woman
I
really
respect."
Raqesh said that he doesn't want to talk about his personal life and added that if there is any kind of progression people will get to know and it is something solid.
When asked if these rumours bother him, he said that there are people who are speculating and it's good for them and that's how the industry works. He called is gossip and said that he'll accept it. He added that it comes with the job and they cannot get affected by it.
Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla, Jasmin-Aly To Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi-Karan, Celebs Who Became A 'Brand' After Doing Bigg Boss (PICS)
Shehnaaz Gill On Being Trolled Post Sidharth Shukla's Demise: I Don't Need To Be Answerable To Anyone
Raqesh elaborated by saying that they are public figures but they also have a private life, so, they are trying to strike a balance between public life and maintaining privacy. He added that this is how they can stay grounded and maintain their sanity. He said that his life has been an open book and he like it that way, but that doesn't mean that he will scream about everything that's happening in his life.
When
mentioned
about
his
previous
interview,
that
before
he
met
Shamita,
he
has
said
that
he
doesn't
believe
in
the
institution
of
marriage.
Regarding
the
same,
the
actor
said
that
he
would
cross
the
bridge
when
it
comes,
and
he
was
in
a
zone
when
he
said
so.
He
added
that
he
was
going
through
a
phase.
When asked if Shamita has changed his perception or if it is the same, he concluded by saying, "I don't know what will happen in the future. I would not like to preempt things."