Raqesh Bapat Enjoys Mumbai Rains From His Balcony; Pens Note Expressing Himself

As we all know, Raqesh Bapat has moved back to Mumbai from Pune. If reports are to be believed, he shifted to the city of dreams for his girlfriend Shamita Shetty, however, there is no official confirmation about the same. Reports were also stating that the duo has parted ways.

Amidst all, Raqesh Bapat recently shared a picture of himself sitting in his balcony. He can be seen wearing a black t-shirt and grey shorts. He is looking very happy relishing the monsoon weather of Mumbai.

He captioned the post as, "The world isn't just the way it is. It is how we understand it, no? And in understanding something, we bring something to it, no? Doesn't that make life a story? Sometimes we have thoughts that even we don't understand. Thoughts that aren't even true-that aren't really how we feel-but they're running through our heads anyway because they're interesting to think about, no?."

Raqesh Bapat's post is going viral on social media, and his fans can't stop gushing over his hot looks. One user commented, "RaQa..itni cuteness kaha se Bataoge please, no?." Another fans wrote, "Handsome Hunk Raqu."

Talking about Raqesh Bapat's career, he was last seen in the Marathi film Sarsenapati Hambirrao. For the unversed, he started his acting career with the Hindi film Tum Bin in 2001. He featured in some memorable Hindi and Marathi films such as Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Heroine, Aayna Ka Bayna, Gippi, Vrundavan, Savita Damodar Paranjpe and so on. He has also featured in TV shows such as Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Ek Packet Umeed, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, Qubool Hai and so on.