Raqesh Bapat Replaced By THIS Actor In Rajan Shahi’s Upcoming Show Featuring Shaheer Sheikh & Kinshuk Vaidya

A few days ago, reports were stating that Raqesh Bapat would be a part of Rajan Shahi's upcoming project, featuring Shaheer Sheikh and Kinshuk Vaidya in pivotal roles. However, the latest report published in ETimes TV suggests that the Bigg Boss OTT contestant is no longer a part of the project.

Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi himself confirmed about his exit in a statement shared with the media. He stated that they have parted ways amicably, and he is looking forward to working with Raqesh in future. Rajan also mentioned that he tried too hard to have him on board for the upcoming show, but unfortunately it was not feasible for him.

While citing the reason behind Raqesh Bapat's exit, Rajan Shahi said, "It was a mutual decision taken together. Raqesh is a good friend and a great human being. However, due to some time and date issues, things couldn't work out and we mutually decided not to work on the show together."

Interestingly, ETimes TV learnt that the makers have finalised Anuj Sachdeva for the role. Yes, you read that right! Anuj Sachdeva, who replaced Raqesh Bapat, will be playing Shaheer Sheikh and Kinshuk Vaidya's elder brother. The report also suggests that the upcoming Rajan Shahi show is loosely inspired by Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Om Jai Jagadish.

The shoot of the same is expected to start from February 9, 2022. Talking about Anuj Sachdeva, he has acted in several shows like Sabki Laadli Bebo, Swaragini and so on. He had also featured in Nach Baliye 9 with his ex-girlfriend Urvashi Dholakia.