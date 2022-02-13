Raqesh Bapat Gifts Diamonds To Shamita Shetty; Couple Head To Alibaug Ahead Of Valentine’s Day

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have been dating each other ever since they got close in the Bigg Boss OTT house. The couple has been spending quality time ever since Shamita concluded her Bigg Boss 15 stint. Now, for Valentine’s Day, the duo spotted together outside a jewellery shop in Mumbai showing that love is in the air for them.

Several fan pages dedicated to couple have shared pictures of 'ShaRa’ holding each other’s hand as they pose for the paparazzi on social media. In the pics, we see Raqesh wearing a white shirt with black pants and white shoes while Shamita looked adorable in an all-white ensemble. The fans also speculated whether Raqesh brought Shamita to the jewellery shop to gift her something special on V-Day in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Shamita and Raqesh were later spotted heading to Alibaug to celebrate their first Valentine's Day together. The couple was being accompanied by their families who were also spotted by the paparazzi. In the photos, we see the Bigg Boss couple twinning in blue. Shamita looked beautiful in a check shirt dress while Raqesh looked handsome in a blue jacket, denims and white tee attire. The duo was also seen in matching white sneakers.

Raqesh and Shamita posed with the actress’ mother, Sunanda Shetty. Shilpa Shetty was also seen with her kids along with Shamita's best friend Akanksha as they all made their way out of the car and headed to leave for Alibaug. Take a look!

Meanwhile, ShaRa fans have been speculating if Raqesh has a special plan to propose to Shamita with a ring on Valentine’s Day. For the uninitiated, Raqesh recently also attended Shamita's birthday brunch where they were seen hand-in-hand. Recently, Raqesh even bought a new luxury car and this was followed by the couple being spotted outside a jewellery store.