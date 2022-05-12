Raqesh Bapat Shifts From Pune To Mumbai; Shares Post From His House

Bigg Boss OTT contestant and actor Raqesh Bapat has shifted back to Mumbai from his hometown Pune. The handsome star shared a couple of pictures from his new house in Mumbai on his Instagram handle.

He captioned the post as, "Life comes a full circle... #backtothebay #homesweethome 🏠♥️ #newbeginnings."

In the above pictures, Raqesh Bapat is looking amazing in a black t-shirt and jeans. He can be seen standing in the balcony of his flat and is setting the internet on fire with his million-dollar smile. Ever since he shifted to Mumbai, his fans have been congratulating the actor in the comments section.

It has to be noted that his girlfriend Shamita Shetty has not yet commented on the post. For the unversed, reports were stating that the couple was on the verge of their break-up as Shamita wanted him to shift to Mumbai. Let us tell you, after getting divorced from his ex-wife Ridhi Dogra, Raqesh Bapat shifted to his hometown, Pune. And now, it seems he wants to spend some more time with his ladylove Shamita Shetty.

Talking about Raqesh and Shamita's relationship, the couple met in the Bigg Boss OTT house and started dating each other a few days later. Their fans fondly call them 'ShaRa' on social media. They have seen a lot of ups and downs in their relationship, but they remain strong.

Raqesh Bapat will next be seen playing the role of Sarja Khan in the Marathi film Sarsenapati Hambirrao. He recently shared the look of his character on his Instagram handle. The film is scheduled to be released on May 27, 2022.