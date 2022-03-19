Raqesh Bapat Thanks A Fan For Slamming ShaRa Haters For Questioning His Relationship With Shamita Shetty

A few days ago, reports were stating that Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty are planning to part ways due to personal differences. However, the couple rubbished all the rumours by sharing a statement with the media, and later appeared together at an award ceremony.

On the other hand, ShaRa fans have also been protecting Shamita and Raqesh from trolls on social media. Let us tell you, some haters are not leaving any stone unturned to troll the Bigg Boss OTT couple. Amidst all, a female fan recently shared a long note on Twitter, in which she slammed ShaRa haters.

In the note, she wrote, "I am not somebody who is superly invested in Shara- Shamita or Raqesh! Raqesh is a spectacular human being, Therefore I admire him which automatically produces respect towards his better half. I am so incredibly turned off by what has been happening on social media lately. Why aren't they posting? Why isn't she posting? Did they break up? Why only he's posting? Are they together? Are they fighting? Why? Why? Why? Are you people serious!!!! Just because they are public figures does not mean that they have to display their life in public for all of you to see. nor does it give anybody the right to abuse them when they choose not to. Everything you people are doing is beyond the point of disrespectful and disgusting. It's their life and they can live it however they choose to. They can be together if they want to. They can be separated if they want to. Nobody has any right to demand that they display their life on social media 24×7 just to satisfy the people who are supposedly 'fans'. Please know your boundaries & respect their boundaries. Stay in your limits. Live & Let Live." (sic)

Interestingly, Raqesh Bapat noticed her love for him and Shamita Shetty and thanked her applauding her words for them. The actor retweeted her tweet by writing, "WORD!!! 🙏♥️🕊️."

Talking about Shamita and Raqesh, the duo met in the Bigg Boss OTT house and instantly got connected to each other emotionally. They give major couple goals to their fans.