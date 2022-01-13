Rashami Desai’s Mom On Her Daughter's Breakdown Post Umar’s Exit: She Knew How Important Trophy Was For Him

Bigg Boss 15 is all set to end soon and the comepitition among the contestants are getting tougher with each passing day. This season has been very confusing and it is difficult to predict the winner. During the recent weekend, Umar Riaz got evicted as he broke Bigg Boss rule and got physical with his co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. Post his eviction, his good friends Karan Kundrra, especially Rashami Desai broke down.

Everyone knows the bond that Rashami and Umar shares in the Bigg Boss house. The actress was shattered after Umar's exit. Recently, Rashami's mother Rasila has reacted to her daughter's breakdown post Umar's exit. She said that Rashami values relationships and supports her friends and her friendship with Umar is one such example. She said that Rashami knew how important the trophy was for Umar!

Rasila was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "What I have always loved about my daughter is her kind heart. She values relationships and supports her friends when needed. Her friendship with Umar Riaz was one such example."

She further added, "His eviction has actually made the entire nation upset, especially for Rashami who had shared a good bond with him inside. She knew how important that trophy was for Umar Riaz. Her crying just shows how much she valued her friendship with Umar. But I know she will bounce back and I know like her fans call her she will be that lone warrior in the house, who will win and come outside."

BB 15: Umar Riaz's Father Slams Makers For Eliminating Him; Takes A Dig At Tejasswi & Calls Her 'Opportunist'

Bigg Boss: Not Atul Kapoor, But Narrator Vijay Tests Positive For COVID-19; Latter Says He Has No Symptoms

It has to be recalled that several celebrities too reacted to Umar's eviction and called it unfair. Umar's brother and Bigg Boss 13's first runner-up Asim Riaz said that too echoed the same and said that he was eliminated as he was stronger and threat to others. Umar's father too took a dig at makers and slammed them for his eviction.