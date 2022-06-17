Rashami Desai On Going On Solo Trip: I Realised I Had Been Only Working; It Was A Much Needed Vacation

Rashami Desai had been to a month-long solo vacation in the United States of America. The actress has just returned and she admits that the getaway was important for her to get in touch with herself again.

Recently, the actress spoke about the same to Hindustan Times and revealed what made her to travel solo.



Rashami said that it was a much needed vacation, something which she was planning for the past couple of years, which got pushed because of the pandemic and lockdown. She admitted that going on a solo trip was really scary because the new variants of COVID are constantly there and then she kept thinking what if she contract the virus while travelling, and will have no one to take care of her.

The actress ditched luxury travel for a backpack tour, with just her phone as her company as she explored the US. Regarding the same, she said, "For the first time in my life, I did not travel luxury... Everything was handy in a single backpack. I used to get scared sometimes, like people say ke raat mein mat ghummo, and once ek baar mera saman snatch hote hote bacha. I walked freely on the road after so long."

She said that her life in India is very different as she has a lot of people around her to take care of every situation. She added that when she went for the trip, she had no idea of how she will do, and how she would survive; she made the itinerary but didn't know how to execute it.

Sriti Jha Reveals Why She Quit Kumkum Bhagya; Talks About Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 & Praises Rohit Shetty

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Arshi Khan Offered Huge Amount For The Show? Sanjay Gagnani & Adnan Khan Approached?

Rashami said that roaming around was her last priority, which made her a different person. She added when she went there, she realised life is so much more, and she has not contributed enough. She has always worked and she felt that she had to spend more time with herself. The actress mentioned that she had time to think about herself.

Rashami said that sometimes you are doing things at the bestest places, wearing the best clothes, have everything in your hand, but later you will feel what.