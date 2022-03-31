Rashami Desai On Her Bond With Tejasswi Prakash On Naagin 6 Sets: She Is A Dedicated And Fun Person

Rashami Desai, who is currently busy shooting for Naagin 6, has praised Tejasswi Prakash for her dedication and sincerity towards her work. For the unversed, she is playing the role of Laal Naagin in the show, also starring Simba Nagpal. Let us tell you, Tejasswi and Rashami are sharing screen space for the first time in the show.

Earlier, they have been seen together in Bigg Boss 15 as contestants. Despite being good friends, they had several arguments inside the house. Amidst all, Rashami Desai recently heaped praises on Tejasswi Prakash for her work in Naagin 6. In an interview with Peeping Moon, Rashami said that she is impressed with Teja's performance as the Sarvashreshtha Naagin.

Rashami Desai said, "Tejasswi and I did not get to know each other well on Bigg Boss 15. Now, we are bonding quite well on Naagin 6's set. She is a dedicated and fun person and the Bigg Boss connection is helping us in getting to know each other better. Tejasswi is truly admirable as the Sarvashreshtha Naagin and seeing her doing so well in this role is impressive."

Karan Kundrra Scolds Paparazzi For Camping Outside His GF Tejasswi Prakash's House; Watch Video

Let us tell you, reports suggest that Rashami is paid more than Tejasswi Prakash for her short role. For the unversed, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant is playing the antagonist, who tries to create hurdles in the life of Sarvashreshtha Naagin.

Karan Kundrra Is 'Dead' After Seeing GF Tejasswi Prakash In Saree

Talking about Naagin 6, the show also stars Mahekk Chahal, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Manit Joura and others in key roles.