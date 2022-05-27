Rashami Desai Opens Up About Her Bond With Sidharth Shukla: Hamari Journey Hamare Tak Hi Seemit Thi

Rashami Desai worked with the late Sidharth Shukla in the show Dil Se Dil Tak and shared a warm relationship with him. However, their relationship turned sour during their stint on Bigg Boss 13.

It must be noted that when Sidharth passed away, Rashami had visited his house and the actor’s fans had trolled her as they felt it was all fake from the actress’ side. Finally, Desai recently broke her silence in an interview and also got a bit emotional.

Rashami spoke about the trolling and told BBC Hindi, “Till that time I had made myself very strong and heartless. A lot of things were going on in my life and when I did the show with Sidharth, he knew about my life very closely and I knew about him. We used to fight because of something else. I used to always tell him that in his large body there’s a 10-year-old child. He was like that only, he used to live on his own terms and conditions.”

She went on to add, Logon ne bohot pyaar diya and utna hi hate bhi kiya hai kyuki jo hamari beech ki journey thi wo hamare tak hi seemit thi jo hamne baat hi nahi ki aur mujhe bhi nahi chahiye tha aur usse bhi nahi tha (It’s not that after BB13 we didn’t talk. We spoke on and off. When I used to see that he was doing good, so I also used to feel good, we were connected. We had set a limit with each other on a mature level. People loved me a lot, and also hated me. Our journey was only known to us).”

On the professional front, Rashami was recently seen on Bigg Boss 15. The actress continues to hold a warm relationship with many of her co-contestants such as Umar Riaz, Neha Bhasin, Rajiv Adatia and Afsana Khan. She more recently appeared alongside Tejasswi Prakash in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6.