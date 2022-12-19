Rashami Desai Reveals She Met Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Husband Before Their Wedding: Mujhe Aisa Kuch...

Rashami Desai, who shared a close association with Devoleena Bhattacharjee in Bigg Boss 13, revealed that she met her husband Shahnawaz Sheikh months before they tied the knot. The Uttaran actress made the revelation in a recent interview as she talked about drifting apart from the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya in the past one year. They might not be meeting each other but the love and bond continue to remain the same.

DID YOU KNOW RASHAMI MET DEVOLEENA'S HUSBAND BEFORE THEIR WEDDING?

The TV diva, who became friends with Devoleena Bhattacharjee while participating in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13, spoke about their bond while interacting with a portal. She took a trip down the memory lane and revealed that Devoleena had introduced her then-boyfriend Shahnawaz to her at a party.

Rashami confirmed that she had met Devoleena's husband at a function. Guess what? Devoleena had introduced Shahnawaz as her friend when she talked with Rashami. Talking about the same, she told ETimes, "Honestly, mujhe aisa kuch nahin laga jisse mai bol sakun that they are a couple."

The Dil Se Dil Tak star said that their body language never suggested that they were dating each other.

"I am really very happy for her. Wishing her all the success. Sending all my love to Devo," Rashami Desai had earlier told Filmibeat in an exclusive interview, sending her warm wishes to her friend.

WHO IS SHAHNAWAZ SHEIKH? ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT DEVOLEENA'S HUSBAND

Devoleena Bhattacharjee got hitched to Shahnawaz Sheikh in a court marriage on December 14, 2022. Ditching a traditional wedding, she opted for a low-key celebration and invited only selected people. Before getting married, she enjoyed her pre-wedding festivities including haldi and mehendi ceremony.

Shahnawaz and Devoleena dated each other for over three years before taking their relationship to the next level. The Bengali beauty credited him for being her support system when she suffered an injury during her stint in Bigg Boss 13.

Shahnawaz is Devoleena Bhattacharjee's gym trainer. She has said that he played a big role in her life while she was dealing with injury, all alone, in Mumbai.

