Rashami Desai Slams Umar Riaz Fans; Accuses Them Of Harassing Her On Twitter & Reaches Out To Police

Recently, Rashami Desai squashed the rumours of dating Umar Riaz and clarified that they are just friends. She also added that she is no looking out for love and is not desperate. She had mentioned in an interview that Umar must be having someone and it is very personal about his life, which didn't go down well with Umar's fans as they felt that she has been talking about Umar's personal life in public and slammed her on Twitter.

Some of the tweets were so abusive and even attacked her family, and the actress couldn't stay mum.

One of the users wrote, "Same thing @TheRashamiDesai bhi yaad rakhe dost hoke dost ki life ese public mai naa uchaale! Khudki image clear karne k liye doosro ko na giraye!! Ye seekh le pehle fir doosro ki baat karna! Happy Navratra."

To this Rashami replied, "Kya uchali ? Now I'll teach me how to talk how to behave how to react !!! Who's are you ??" (sic)

Another user wrote, "Fact is Umar kolarki chahye tha bb meh ishiliye bolta tha larkibhejo.Jab Rash aye toh UR Ko UmRash kbaraymeh pehlay seh bata tha.aur Rash ko hope diya Likeness kbaray meh bola,kiss kartatha,sath sotay thay.aur jhootbhi bola mera koi gf nehi h BAHR."

Rashami tweeted, "Tumhare jese ***** hi apni behen yaa bhai ke bare me esa sochte hai. God bless u and your family too !"

"Kyun ? I spoke about family friend they have issues. And they are talking about my brother who's my family. There ideal will never appreciate this. And, what is this nonsense!!tu hai koun 🤬 apni haddd main rehna aana chahiye sab ko. Do not drag my family 🤬."

The actress tagged Mumbai Police and Cyber Security and urged them to look into the matter as they dragged her family into it. She wrote, "My pets request plz look in to the matter because ther are harming me and my family image and it's the actual fandom or on purpose m getting harassment. My family is getting dragged and it's a harassment @MumbaiPolice @CybercrimeCID."

All that Rashami mentioned was Umar 'might' have someone in life for which Umar's fans got angry!

Rashami even clarified that she is not looking out for love in her life at the moment. She was quoted by HT as saying, "As far the love life is concerned, I think I don't need it, or maybe I'm not looking for love, or I don't want it. I think I am very happy, have a good set of people around me. I don't want it, I am not desperate. Hona hoga hoga, nahi hona hoga, tel lene jaaye (if it happens, it happens. If it doesn't happen, I don't care)."