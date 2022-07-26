Ratna Pathak Shah Shares An Update On Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai 3: It's Not In My Hands At All

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai was one of the most popular sitcoms in the history of Indian TV industry. The show starred Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajesh Kumar, Sumeet Raghavan and Rupali Ganguly in key roles. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai has an immense fan following amongst the masses.

Talking about Ratna Pathak Shah, she played the role of Maya Sarabhai in the show. Her character is shown as a very modern and elite woman. Her banter with her middle-class daughter-in-law, Monisha played by Rupali Ganguly was loved by all. Well, after two successful seasons of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, fans are eager to see the third season of the show.

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Ratna Pathak Shah was asked about the third season of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The veteran actress said, "It's not in my hands at all, it is something that will happen. We enjoy working together and we are really looking forward to doing this again. But the scripts have to come first, so Aathish has to be prepared first."

While speaking about the second season of the cult show, Ratna said, "The backbone of Sarabhai is Aatish's scripts. When scripts don't do well, the whole thing also doesn't do well, as we saw in season two. Aatish is very aware of that, and he wants to get that right."

For the unversed, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's stars often have reunions in the city. After seeing their pictures, fans often ask them about the show's third season on social media. After reading Ratna's quotes, looks like we will have to wait for Sarabhai vs Sarabhai 3 for a little longer!