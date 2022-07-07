    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ravivaar With Star Parivaar: Ranbir Kapoor Learns About Daddy Duties From Anupamaa Aka Rupali Ganguly, WATCH

      By
      |

      Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor graced the sets of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar to promote their upcoming film Shamshera. The popular actors shot an episode with the leading actors of Star Plus’ Anupamaa and Imlie.

      Rupali Ganguly

      However, a hot topic of discussion on the musical TV show was Ranbir and Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy news. The dad-to-be was seen learning daddy duties from Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly on the stage. The actor looked simply adorable whilst handling a baby and trying to master the daddy duties.

      anupamaa

      Ranbir was seen holding a baby in his arms and host Arjun Bijlani praised Rupali for giving good training to the actor. Take a look! The Bollywood star will also be seen performing other parent duties like changing diapers and feeding milk to the baby. Take a look!

      Besides the Anupamaa team, the star cast of Imlie also had a swell time on the sets and several actors clicked pictures with Ranbir and shared images on their social media accounts.

      Ranbir Kapoor Loves That Shamshera Has Only Original Music, Adds 'I Like To Be Part Of Original Stories'Ranbir Kapoor Loves That Shamshera Has Only Original Music, Adds 'I Like To Be Part Of Original Stories'

      TRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa Bags 1st Place; Imlie Witnesses A BIG JumpTRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa Bags 1st Place; Imlie Witnesses A BIG Jump

      Imlie’s Fahmaan Khan, who was elated and overwhelmed by meeting Ranbir, posted a picture with the actor and wrote, "I have no words to type. I probably said all I had to, to him. So now, I'll just gloat. #livinglegend #ranbirkapoor #topoftheworld."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Fahmaan Khan (@fahmaankhan)

      Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia of Anupamaa also posted pictures with Ranbir and Vaani. Check out the post below:

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Gaurav Khanna (@gauravkhannaofficial)

      Comments
      Story first published: Thursday, July 7, 2022, 21:54 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 7, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X