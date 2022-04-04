Rithvik Dhanjani Reveals Why He Has Not Been Doing Fictional Shows On TV; Talks About Web Shows
Rithvik Dhanjani, who became a household name with his show Pavitra Rishta, is currently seen hosting shows. The actor has completed over a decade in the industry, and overall, the number of fictional shows that he has done are less compared to the number of reality shows that he has hosted.
While
talking
to
Times
Of
India,
Rithvik
revealed
why
he
has
not
been
doing
fiction
shows
on
television.
The
actor
also
said
that
he
has
been
missing
acting
and
wants
to
act
more.
Regarding not doing more fiction shows on TV, Rithvik was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "There is no particular reason for not taking up fictional shows on TV. Whatever was being offered didn't resonate with me. The stories weren't really progressive and there was nothing that was adding value to who I am as a human being. Today if I do any project, it should add value to me, so that tomorrow when I look back, I can say that this is what I have done at some point in my career."
Rithvik said that he is happy with the offers that he has been getting on web shows. He added that web shows (OTT) is a great platform and has given a lot of opportunities to actors, technicians, directors and many others. He feels it's a blessing as it allows them to be more creative.
Asha Negi Talks About Struggling Days; Says She Was Told 'You Look Too Pahadi To Become An Actress'
Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee Blessed With A Baby Girl; Divya Agarwal, Rashami & Others Congratulate
The actor concluded by saying, "I do miss acting on a regular basis and want to act more now. I am happy doing what I do every day, but the actor in me wants to branch out further."