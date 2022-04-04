Rithvik Dhanjani Reveals Why He Has Not Been Doing Fictional Shows On TV; Talks About Web Shows

Rithvik Dhanjani, who became a household name with his show Pavitra Rishta, is currently seen hosting shows. The actor has completed over a decade in the industry, and overall, the number of fictional shows that he has done are less compared to the number of reality shows that he has hosted.

While talking to Times Of India, Rithvik revealed why he has not been doing fiction shows on television. The actor also said that he has been missing acting and wants to act more.



Regarding not doing more fiction shows on TV, Rithvik was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "There is no particular reason for not taking up fictional shows on TV. Whatever was being offered didn't resonate with me. The stories weren't really progressive and there was nothing that was adding value to who I am as a human being. Today if I do any project, it should add value to me, so that tomorrow when I look back, I can say that this is what I have done at some point in my career."

Rithvik said that he is happy with the offers that he has been getting on web shows. He added that web shows (OTT) is a great platform and has given a lot of opportunities to actors, technicians, directors and many others. He feels it's a blessing as it allows them to be more creative.

The actor concluded by saying, "I do miss acting on a regular basis and want to act more now. I am happy doing what I do every day, but the actor in me wants to branch out further."