Roadies 18: After Rannvijay & Neha, Nikhil Chinapa Too Quits; Show To Get Completely Revamped
MTV's popular reality show Roadies is hitting the headline these days. The show's gang leader/host Rannvijay Singha was the first to quit the show, followed by Neha Dhupia and, now, Nikhil Chinapa has also quit the show. The reason for their exit is apparently said to be the new format of Roadies 18.
The host-VJ, who has been associated with Roadies since 2017, and his team member Hamid Barkzi was even the champion last season, said that he loved his journey in the show and will miss the team!
Nikhil On Exiting Roadies
Nikhil was quoted by Indianexpress.com as saying, "I am definitely going to miss the atmosphere, the challenges, the conversations with my fellow gang leaders and the crew, who are like my extended family."
The host said that the channel has been at the forefront when it comes to creating fresh formats and wished them the best. However, he said that new season will miss the charm of the gang leaders.
Nikhil’s Message For Sonu Sood
Nikhil added, "MTV has always been at the forefront of innovation and has consistently exhibited thought leadership in the youth space. I wish them the very best with the new season which I expect will be as dynamic as previous seasons, except without the audacity and charm of gang leaders and a new host in Sonu Sood."
When asked him if he has a message for Sonu Sood, he concluded by saying that Sonu has no idea how much fun he's about to have.
Roadies 18 REVAMP: Show To Get OLD Format Back?
Meanwhile, regarding the revamp, it is being said that Roadies 18, the format of the show has changed and the show will undergo a lot of changes. The show might revert back to the old format and Prince Narula, who used to be a part of the show is mostly likely no longer going to be seen now.
Roadies 18 Will No Longer Have Gang Leaders
As per Bollywood Life report, the show will no longer have gang leaders, which was the norm in the recent past, with Sonu Sood being the sole face of the bike-themed reality show.
Raghu Ram & Rajiv Lakshman Might Return?
It is also being said that original founders of Roadies, Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman, will be making their comeback.
Sonu Sood’s Part In Roadies 18
Sonu will play the part of Rannvijay and will be hosting the show, while the contestants will be seen performing the tasks and at the end of episode, they will be seen nominating individuals, with the contestant getting maximum votes being eliminated.
The shoot of the upcoming season will be held in South Africa.