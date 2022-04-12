Roadies 18: Baseer & Kevin Get Into An Ugly Fight; Fans Speculate Ashish Bhatia To Be The Winner Of The Show!

Baseer Ali & Kevin Almasifar Fight

Former contestants Baseer Ali and Kevin Almasifar, who have been good friends and are also known for their hot temperaments, got into an ugly fight during the Sunday episode. Baseer accused Kevin of cheating and provoking him only to go ahead in the game.



While the boys argued with each other, Moose Jattana, who was seen in Bigg Boss OTT and is now participating in Sonu Sood's show, tried to stop them from fighting. However, things went out of hand, and Kevin decided to maintain his distance from Baseer as he said that he now knows Baseer's intentions.

Team Loyalty Wins First Task

Meanwhile, Team Loyalty has won the first task. Voot Select shared a picture and captioned it as, "Team Loyalty ne jeet lia #Roadies ka pehla task! Par aapke liye kaunsi jodi thi star performer?"

Roadies 18 Contestants In Danger Zone

The major highlight of the first weekend's episode was Baseer-Kevin's huge fight, Team Loyalty winning the task, and Sapna-Angad and Kavya-Sidarth being in the danger zone.

Fans Speculate Ashish Bhatia To Be The Winner Of The Show!

As per Tellychakkar's report, fans have speculated that Ashish Bhatia, who is from Team Loyalty, is the winner of the show as he is very strong contestant as in his season also he came across very powerful contestant. Well, there is no confirmation about the same.