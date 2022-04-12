Roadies 18: Baseer & Kevin Get Into An Ugly Fight; Fans Speculate Ashish Bhatia To Be The Winner Of The Show!
The much-awaited MTV's youth-based reality show Roadies 18 kick-started this weekend! The show's format has been changed, and this time, ex-contestants are seen along with the new contestants. The ex-contestants are paired up with a new Roadie and perform the task. For the same, they are divided into two teams- Team Loyalty and Team Brown Munde.
While Team Loyalty consists of Arushi-Arshvir, Ashish-Sakshi, Kevin-Soundous, Sapna-Angad and Sohil-Simi; Team Brown Munde consists of Aarushi-Tanish, Baseer-Jaswanth, Gaurav-Moose, Kavya-Sidharth, Yukti-Nandini. The first weekend episodes were not only power-packed but also witnessed a major fight.
Baseer Ali & Kevin Almasifar Fight
Former
contestants
Baseer
Ali
and
Kevin
Almasifar,
who
have
been
good
friends
and
are
also
known
for
their
hot
temperaments,
got
into
an
ugly
fight
during
the
Sunday
episode.
Baseer
accused
Kevin
of
cheating
and
provoking
him
only
to
go
ahead
in
the
game.
While the boys argued with each other, Moose Jattana, who was seen in Bigg Boss OTT and is now participating in Sonu Sood's show, tried to stop them from fighting. However, things went out of hand, and Kevin decided to maintain his distance from Baseer as he said that he now knows Baseer's intentions.
Team Loyalty Wins First Task
Meanwhile, Team Loyalty has won the first task. Voot Select shared a picture and captioned it as, "Team Loyalty ne jeet lia #Roadies ka pehla task! Par aapke liye kaunsi jodi thi star performer?"
Roadies 18 Contestants In Danger Zone
The major highlight of the first weekend's episode was Baseer-Kevin's huge fight, Team Loyalty winning the task, and Sapna-Angad and Kavya-Sidarth being in the danger zone.
Fans Speculate Ashish Bhatia To Be The Winner Of The Show!
As per Tellychakkar's report, fans have speculated that Ashish Bhatia, who is from Team Loyalty, is the winner of the show as he is very strong contestant as in his season also he came across very powerful contestant. Well, there is no confirmation about the same.
Well, the show has just started. We will have to wait and watch till the end to know the winner of this season!