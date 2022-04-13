Roadies 18 First Elimination: Sapna-Angad Or Sidharth-Kavya, Here's Who Might Be Getting Eliminated!

MTV's popular and longest-running youth based reality show Roadies 18 premiered last weekend. As the viewers are aware, the show's format is changed and this time, both ex-Roadies and new Roadies have been roped in for the show. The ex-contestants are paired up with a new Roadie and perform the task, and are divided into two groups- Team Loyalty and Team Brown Munde.

As we revealed earlier, the first three episodes were not just power-packed but also interesting as we got to watch a few fights and it also tested the friendship among the contestants. The first task was won by Team Loyalty. However, Sapna Malik-Angad Bawa and Kavya Khurana-Sidharth Manoj were in the danger zone.

Sonu Sood announced that one buddy jodi among Sapna-Angad and Kavya- Sidharth will be getting eliminated and for this elimination task will be conducted this weekend!

In the elimination task, the contestants in the danger zone have to collect 5000 Roadium points to save themselves from elimination. However, he announced a twist, which is, their friends can give them their rhodium to save them and the remaining rhodium they will have to collect during the elimination task.

While Sapna and Angad had already 1150 Roadium points, they requested their friends to give their Roadium points. After their friends' help, Sapna and Angad collected 3000 Roadium points. On the other hand, Kavya and Sidharth had 300 Roadium points and they could get only total of 750 Roadium points after their friends' help.

During the same, Simi got into an argument with her own team (Team Loyalty) as she decided to help her friend Sidharth by giving her 300 points, which surprised everyone.

As per a few social media reports, surprisingly, Sapna and Angad have lost the task and have been eliminated. If reports are true, they Sapna and Angad fans will definitely be disappointed.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.