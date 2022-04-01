Roadies 18 Promo Out: Sonu Sood's Show All Set To Hit Screens Soon; It's Going To Be New Roadies Vs Ex-Roadies

MTV's Roadies Season 18 has been hitting the headlines eversince it was announced. From the show's format to the contestants list, Sonu Sood's adventure reality show has been in the news. As the viewers are aware, Roadies 18 has been shot in South Africa.

Recently, the makers released new promo and the new journey will be filled with surprising twists and turns. This season will have both mix of new and old contestants. So, we guess it will be new Roadies Vs ex-Roadies.



In the new promo, Sonu Sood can be seen kickstarting the adventurous journey with contestants. Sonu can be seen telling, "Welcome to Roadies Season 18. Make patterns that the world can follow. Write a new story." And then the contestants are seen gearing up for their stunts. He further says, "No teacher can teach you the lessons you learn on the road. New Roadies, Ex-Roadies... all together. The journey is long, and now we won't stop."

The captions in between the promo reads, "A new road is calling," "On a journey with some new faces and some old ones," "Friendships will be tested" and "Adrenaline will rise."

This year, the viewers will witness the participants challenging each other through various adventurous activities like mountain trekking, canoeing, scuba diving, bungee jumping, ziplining, snowboarding, sandboarding, and more.

The host Sonu will be seen guiding and mentoring the contestants through the challenging, gritty and super-fun journey of the show.

A few confirmed contestants of this season are: Muskan Jattana, Aarushi Dutta, Baseer Ali, Ashish Bhatia and Kevin Almasifar.

The first episode will be premiering on April 8, 2022 and it will be aired on Friday to Sunday at 7 pm on MTV.