Roadies Fame Varun Sood Gets Signed By Dharma’s DCA Talent, Karan Johar Welcomes The Actor Aboard

Karan Johar’s talent company DCA has now gotten Roadies fame, Varun Sood on board. The announcement was made by Dharma Cornerstone Agency on its official social media pages on Friday. It must be noted that the young actor is all set to make his acting debut with Dharma Productions’ Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

The announcement post included a video of Varun getting a photoshoot done and was accompanied by the following caption: “From Roadies to #JugJuggJeeyo, make way for digital sensation @varunsood12 as he embarks on his acting journey! A big warm welcome to Varun as he joins the DCA family! #DCASquad.”

This was followed by Karan Johar dropping a comment welcoming Varun to his agency. The filmmaker wrote, “Welcome aboard Varun❤️🤗.” Varun Sood’s fans and industry friends also took to the comments section and congratulated him on his new journey. Check out the post below:

For the uninitiated, Sood first made his mark on the small screen with reality shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla, and Ace of Space. The young star also appeared as a contestant on Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi last year. He has off lately been in the news for his break-up with actress Divya Agarwal.

Karan Johar started his talent management agency back in December 2020. The filmmaker, who collaborated with Bunty Sajdeh for the venture, said during its launch that, “DCA will also serve as a platform to nurture the best, and become an indomitable powerhouse of talent.”