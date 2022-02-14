Roadies: Neha Dhupia On Rannvijay Singha’s Exit: It Breaks My Heart; I’m Very Fond Of Him

Rannvijay Singha, who was associated with Roadies for 18 years, quit the show. His exit came as a shock to many. Sonu Sood will be replacing Rannvijay as a host of Roadies Season 18. Neha Dhupia, who has been a part of the show since 2016, is heartbroken with his exit. However, she refused to comment if she will continue to be one of the mentors on the show.

The actress was quoted by indianexpress.com as saying, "It breaks my heart, for sure. I am very fond of him. I spent half a decade on the show. I know Sonu is filling in for him. He is a very dear friend as well. I know he would do a great job."

She further added, "But... ah! Cannot explain how this feels. I think, one of the reasons why I used to watch Roadies before becoming a part of it was Rann. And I loved all the time I have spent with him. I am almost emotional saying it. But it is what it is. I am sure Sonu will be great as well. Onwards and upwards."

Earlier, while talking to ETimes TV, Rannvijay revealed the reason for his decision of exiting the show. He said that due to prior commitments, COVID restrictions, date shifting and shooting in South Africa, were the reasons that he had to exit the show.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood is excited to host Season 18 and revealed that the new season is 'going to be high on adrenaline and adventure and will leave viewers on the edge of their seats'.