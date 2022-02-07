Roadies’ New Host Sonu Sood Enjoys Samosa And Chaat At Roadside Stall; Shares Video On Twitter

Roadies' upcoming season aka Roadies X9 has already started creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. For the unversed, Rannvijay Singha has quit Roadies and Sonu Sood will be replacing him for the upcoming season as host and mentor. Ever since the news came out, fans are eager to see Sonu Sood as the host.

Amidst all the excitement, the Bollywood actor recently shared a video of himself, in which he can be seen enjoying samosa and chaat at a roadside stall ahead of Roadies X9 journey. Let us tell you, Roadies' upcoming season will be shot in South Africa.

Coming back to Sonu Sood, the actor shared his video on Twitter. He wrote, "A new adventure begins in my life with Roadies, this journey is going to be one of it's kind! @infinixindia MTV Roadies- Journey in South Africa. @MTVIndia @MTVRoadies."

A new adventure begins in my life with Roadies, this journey is going to be one of it's kind!_🏍️@infinixindia MTV Roadies- Journey in South Africa @MTVIndia @MTVRoadies pic.twitter.com/g9lLlQ1TiC — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 7, 2022

In the video, Sonu Sood confirmed that he will be hosting the new season of Roadies. He is very excited about the adventure-based reality show. Sonu said, "I am thinking of having some samosas before leaving for South Africa just in case I may or may not get chaat-samosa there." He asked fans to get ready for Roadies' next season which is all set to happen in South Africa.

Well, Roadies fans are very disappointed with Rannvijay Singha's exit from Roadies as he has hosted the show for 17 years. He is the winner of Roadies 1. According to the latest report, Roadies X9's shooting is starting in the second week of February in South Africa. So, stay tuned for Roadies X9.