Roadies Season 18: Aarushi Dutta & Baseer Ali Are Second & Third Confirmed Contestants

Roadies Season 18 is all set to hit the television screens soon. Rannvijay Singha, who had been hosting the show for past many years, has been replaced by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. It is being said that the concept of the show is also changed, as the mentors of the show- Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula too, aren't part of the new season. As we revealed earlier, Ashish Bhatia, who was seen in Splitsvilla and Roadies Real Heroes in 2019, is the first contestant of the MTV Roadies 18.

As per the latest report, Aarushi Dutta, who was seen in Season 11 and Roadies Real Heroes and Baseer Ali, who was seen in Roadies Rising and winner of Splitsvilla 10, are the second and third confirmed contestant of this season.

Talking about her experince of Roadies journey in South Africa, Aarushi Dutta said, "This season of Roadies has undoubtedly given a new definition to adventure. As contestants, we were really challenged to push our limits, physically, emotionally and mentally. I made some great friends on the show despite the vigorous competition. The memories that we've created on the sets of Roadies are precious to me, and I'll cherish them forever! I am sure that the audience is going to love watching this season as much as we loved being a part of it."

On the other hand, Basheer told IANS that embarking on an all-new adventurous expedition with Sonu Sood has been no less than an honour for him.

He concluded by saying, "Shot in the picturesque locales of South Africa, there were several moments during the shooting of the show which took me back in time. While fans are waiting for this season's premiere with bated breath, I'd like to assure them that it's worth the wait."

It is being said that Kevin Almasifar, who was seen in Splitsvilla 13, will also be a part of the show. Hinting about the same, a few weeks ago, Kevin shared a picture and wrote, "See y'all soon! All love ❤️."