Roadies Season 18: Sonu Sood's Show Gets Its First Contestant- Ashish Bhatia

Roadies Season 18 has been hitting the headlines ever since it was announced. As the viewers are aware, Roadies 18 will have new format and host Rannvijay Singha has quit the show. Sonu Sood has stepped into Rannvijay's shoes and the new season will be hosted in South Africa. The makers have till now kept the contestants list and the concept under wraps to keep up the excitement level.

As per Times Of India report, Ashish Bhatia, who was a part of Roadies Real Heroes in 2019 and was seen in Spiltsvilla 12, is the first contestant of this season. Apparently, he has already shot for the show in South Africa with the team.

Speaking about being the part of Sonu Sood's show, Ashish was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "When I was offered the opportunity to be a part of MTV Roadies journey in South Africa, I was overjoyed! Working with Sonu sir was a truly novel experience for me, he is such an inspiration!"

He concluded by saying, "Without his unhindered support throughout the season, our journeys wouldn't have been this special. We had to perform some high-octane tasks during this season, some of which will surely keep viewers on the edge of their seats as they watch us perform them."

Nikhil Chinapa Is Disappointed For Not Being A Part Of Roadies; Hopes To Be A Part Of Spin-Off

Roadies 18: After Rannvijay & Neha, Nikhil Chinapa Too Quits; Show To Get Completely Revamped

Earlier this year, Sonu Sood spoke about being part of Roadies Season 18 and had revealed that the new season is going to be high on adrenaline and adventure and will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. He added that the show comes with an infectious energy; something that'll inspire him at every step to push his limits as well. He concluded by saying that he is thrilled to host the upcoming season.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.