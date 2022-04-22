Rochelle Rao Says Many Thought Her & Keith's Relationship Was A Publicity Stunt; Reveals Their Love Story

Former beauty queen Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira dated for years before they tied the knot in 2018. The duo had participated in Bigg Boss 9. Recently, in Humans Of Bombay's post, The Kapil Sharma Show's actress opened up about their relationship. She revealed their 'cute' love story, but many of them thought it was a publicity stunt.

Rochelle began the post by revealing how she was tired of pointless relationships while she was living her showbiz dream in Mumbai. When she had almost given up on love, Keith joined her church group. Since both were from same industry, she said that things clicked between them and they used to hang out every weekend. She revealed that initially she tried to set him up with girls, but later realised that she fell for him.



On how they began dating, she said, "At 25, while I was living my showbiz dream in Mumbai, my personal life plummeted. Tired of pointless relationships, I'd almost given up on love, when Keith joined my church group. Coming from the same industry, it didn't take long for us to become friends; we'd hang out every weekend-I'd think of girls I could set him up with! But soon, I realized that Keith was what I was looking for-sweet, intelligent & serious about love. I fell for him, but he was oblivious-until his birthday, when I went all out with gifts, & he finally got the hint. Days later, while walking me home, he kissed me. That's how we began dating!"

She revealed that their first two months of their relationship was a secret until the press spotted them. Later, they were offered Bigg Boss. She added, "The first 2 months of our relationship were hush-hush, until the press spotted us together. Soon after, we got offered Bigg Boss. I told him, 'I don't mind, as long as I have you.' Many thought our relationship was a publicity stunt, but we couldn't care less!"

Rochelle then revealed how Keith was out of the Bigg Boss house as he lost his brother and was back on the show. When asked why he returned, she mentioned that he told her, "I'd rather mourn with you.' It was then she thought, "If we get through this, we can get through anything." She added that by the end of that show, she knew that he was the one for her.

The actress further mentioned a funny incident, when she and her friends thought that Keith would propose her with a gift on her birthday but he gifted her boots!

Hiba Nawab Denies Rumours Of Dating Pearl V Puri; Says She Has Found Someone Special & Is Eager To Get Married

Karan Kundrra Shares The Poster Of His Music Video Bechari With Divya Agarwal; Tejasswi Says She's 'Excited'

She revealed Keith hadn't proposed her even after a year and mentioned how she made him propose her when he planned their 'special trip'.

Rochelle said, "Months later, Keith hinted at a 'special' trip. By then, I was done. I burst out, 'If you're going to propose, just do it!' I ranted so much that in the heat of the moment, he said, 'Fine, if this is the way you want it!' Then, he got down on one knee, pulled out a ring & asked, 'Will you marry me?' It was crazy, but it was SO us! We celebrated with champagne." They then got married in 2018 and it has been four years now.

(Images Source: Rochelle Rao Instagram)