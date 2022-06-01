Rochelle Rao To Host India’s Laughter Champion; Actress Talks About Reuniting With Archana Puran Singh

Rochelle Rao, who was seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, is back is what she does best, anchoring. Yes, you read it right! The model will be seen hosting India's Laughter Champion, which apparently will be replacing The Kapil Sharma Show.

Rochelle is excited about the same and told Times Of India that the idea is to bring together both elements of what I do - anchoring and comedy. She feels on television, her space has either been the reality show or anchoring. She added that it has been a good zone for her, so she can't complain.

India's Laughter Champion will be judged by none other than special guest of The Kapil Sharma Show Archana Puran Singh, and Shekhar Suman.

About reuniting with Archana after TKSS, Rochelle told the leading daily, "Being with Archana on a show is a lot of fun. It's a comfort factor. She is encouraging and helpful. Archie is brilliant and makes any set so much more fun and lively. I am looking forward to having a girl gang on the show. Then, we have Shekhar Suman keeping us on our toes. I am happy there is a newness with Shekhar and a comfort zone with Archie."

While Rochelle has been hosting for years, it was recently that she explored comedy genre. She thanks Kapil Sharma team for the same as her association with the show has taught her how to do comedy. Although she was an anchor before, shooting for TKSS has enabled her to learn a new skill.

She said that it is lovely to make people laugh whether it is a joke on herself or anyone else, it doesn't matter.

The Kapil Sharma Show Might Not Return To TV; Comedian Plans To Go The OTT Way?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestants Salary: Faisu & Jannat Zubair Highest-Paid Celebs; A Look At Others' Fees

Rochelle concluded by saying, "People usually associated me with glamour but I have always been a foot-in-mouth, clumsy person. I have always had that ability to laugh at myself. Being the youngest of four siblings, you get used to being the butt of all jokes (laughs!). You don't have a choice because you are a baby and whatever you do is funny. So, I have been in that zone since a young age. Apart from that, I have realised early in life that even if you observe the most perfect human being for long enough, you find something to make fun of. As human beings, all of us do funny things. It's lovely to make people laugh now whether the joke is on me or anyone else, it doesn't matter."