Rohit Shetty Proves To Be Indian Television's Success Factor Yet Again

Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
again
becomes
the
most
popular
reality
show
on
Indian
Television
this
year.
Rohit
Shetty
has
a
midas
touch
and
it
has
been
proven
with
each
project
he
takes
in
hand.
Be
it
director,
producer
or
a
television
host,
he
has
always
been
a
massive
success.
As
the
host
of
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi,
he
has
repeatedly
garnered
outstanding
traction
for
the
show
over
the
last
few
years.
The
new
season
of
this
stunt
based
reality
show
went
on
air
on
2nd
July
2022,
and
has
been
creating
a
massive
stir
with
its
outstanding
challenges
in
each
episode.
Just
like
last
year,
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12
has
become
the
most
popular
show
on
Indian
television
owing
to
its
highest
TRP.