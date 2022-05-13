Romiit Raaj To Play Vasudev In Upcoming Show Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala

Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala focuses on the eternal mother-son relationship between Yashoda and Kanha (Lord Krishna) will see ace actor Romitt Raaj play the calm and composed Vasudev.

Romitt Raaj says, "I am thrilled to be playing such an important role in Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala. Vasudev Ji was the biological father of Lord Krishna and he belonged to a royal family. I have already started preparing for the role as I want to portray Vasudev ji's traits authentically. I am elated to be a part of the show and I am certain the audience will enjoy a different telling through this show."

