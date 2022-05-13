Romiit Raaj To Play Vasudev In Upcoming Show Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala

Yashomati
Maiyaa
Ke
Nandlala
focuses
on
the
eternal
mother-son
relationship
between
Yashoda
and
Kanha
(Lord
Krishna)
will
see
ace
actor
Romitt
Raaj
play
the
calm
and
composed
Vasudev.
Romitt
Raaj
says,
"I
am
thrilled
to
be
playing
such
an
important
role
in
Yashomati
Maiyaa
Ke
Nandlala.
Vasudev
Ji
was
the
biological
father
of
Lord
Krishna
and
he
belonged
to
a
royal
family.
I
have
already
started
preparing
for
the
role
as
I
want
to
portray
Vasudev
ji's
traits
authentically.
I
am
elated
to
be
a
part
of
the
show
and
I
am
certain
the
audience
will
enjoy
a
different
telling
through
this
show."
