Ronit Roy Clarifies Swaran Ghar's Concept Is NOT Similar To Amitabh Bachchan & Hema Malini's Baghban

Ronit Roy is back on small screen with his new show Swaran Ghar that also stars Sangita Ghosh in the lead role. The show revolves around a couple, who have sacrificed a lot in life for their children, but they are abandoned by them when they are in need. It is being compared to Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's 2003 film Baghban.

However, Ronit Roy clarified that Baghban plot might be a small part of their show, but it is not similar to the film.

The actor was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "The concept of Swaran Ghar is not similar to Baghban. For me this is a love story between a man and a woman. Because of that love story there are three kids. Our show is not like the film but it has a few shades. The Baghban plot might be a small part of our show but we are not making or recreating another Baghban."

He added, "It is a love story between a parent and a parent's love story with their kids. It is about that, the storyline is not that the parents have grown old or the kids are bad, or the parents have been abandoned by the kids. That is a very small part of the show. It is a very extensive show with a lot of things in it."

Recently, Ronit revealed that he stayed away from television as he felt that it was getting too repetitive and there was no progressiveness. But he is happy that this time, he bagged good role this time!

The actor said that he is very proud to say that he accepted this role on a narration over the phone. He also added that he is lucky to have a co-star like Sangita (Ghosh). Although it is a short portrayal, he said tht his character has a lot to say in that very short time.