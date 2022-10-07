Ronit Roy Reveals He Only Slept For 3-4 Hours While Filming Kyunki, Kasautii; Says He Was Hungry For Work

Ronit Roy made his acting comeback in the early aughts by appearing in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. His work in Ekta Kapoor’s shows gained him a lot of fame and recognition. However, the actor recently revealed that he had to work round the clock in those days as he was desperate for work and success.

Ronit Roy, who starred as Rishabh Bajaj on Kasautii Zindagii Kay, also revealed that his role on the Star Plus drama was supposed to be a limited three-month thing, but his contract was extended due to the character's popularity. This was closely followed by him landing the role of Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day India, Ronit shared, “The brief given to me was that it's a three-month role, you have to make your hair salt and pepper. Ekta (Kapoor) said you have to do it because no other actor is ready to put white in their hair at this age. She wanted a younger actor to play an older man in order to get that youthful appearance like Richard Gere."

He also recalled how his schedule became extremely hectic when he was supposed to shoot for both shows at the same time. The actor said, "They said you have to work for 12 hours, in which we will manage both shows. From 7 am to 7 pm, we used to shoot for Kyunki, and then from pm to am, I used to shoot for Kasautii. After a week of shooting, I said 'Hello, I haven't gone home for a week. 24 hours I am working, not 12,' and they said, 'yes, 12 and 12 (for two shows).' But I never complained. I had gotten work after 5-6 years. I was hungry for work, hungry for food, hungry for success.

Ekta Kapoor And Her Mother Shobha Land In Legal Trouble; Receive Arrest Warrant For Web Series XXX

He went on to add, “Kasautii director Qaeed Kuwajerwala was very helpful; he had a mathematics. He used to shoot a scene with me and then say 'go sleep for 1 hour' while I do other people's work. I used to sleep 3-4 hours in 24 hours. I would have lunch in 5 minutes, then sleep for 45 minutes."

Mere Sai’s Anaya Soni Suffers Kidney Failure, Actress Undergoes Hospitalisation & Is In Critical Condition

On the professional front, Ronit recently appeared alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in YRF’s Shamshera. He will next be seen on the big screen in Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada. Meanwhile, the actor also returned to TV last year with Colors TV’s Swaran Ghar.