Ronit Roy Reveals Why He Chose To Stay Away From TV; Shares What Made Him Take Up Swaran Ghar

Ronit Roy is all all to return with Colors' show Swaran Ghar that will also star Sangita Ghosh in the lead role. Ronit will be seen playing the role of Kanwaljeet Bedi in the show and this will be his first big outing on the small screen after Adaalat 2 which aired in 2016.

While talking to Times Of India, Ronit spoke about what made him stay away from small screen for so long and revealed what made him take up Swaran Ghar.

When asked about his absence on small screen, he told the leading daily, "TV started getting too repetitive and there was no progressiveness. There was a mismatch in the way they were doing programming and my sensibilities as I was evolving as a human being and an actor. I did another stint for a channel two and a half, three years back. I was expecting a lot from that role. Again, it didn't work out the way I thought it would."

However, things seem to have worked out just perfectly with Swaran Ghar and Ronit said that this time, he is very proud to say that he accepted this role on a narration over the phone.

He added, "I fought a lot to bring the part to what I had interpreted it as. I am lucky to have a co-star like Sangita (Ghosh), a director and a team that understood that we need to put in that extra bit. I am extremely happy with this outing of mine on television. It's a short portrayal but the character has a lot to say in a very short time."

The show will be replacing Balika Vadhu 2, as the latter show didn't garner the required TRPs. When asked if this bothers him, he said that he never worried about TRPs and is not a rat, so he doesn't run the race. He said that he stands singular, he has a craft and people who appreciate the craft. He added that slowly, he is seeing that the pack of people who appreciate his craft is growing.

Ronit concluded by saying that touching one heart a day that's good enough for him, his art is to touch hearts and he is not a number guy.