Ronit Roy & Sangita Ghosh Elated To Return To TV After 2 Yrs With Swaran Ghar; Actors Talk About Their Roles

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey's new show Swaran Ghar has been hitting the headlines even before it's premiere. Recently, there were reports that Ronit Roy and Sangita Ghosh have been finalised for the show. Now, the actors have confirmed the same and spoke about the show and their characters.

Both the actors are elated to return to television after almost two years! Taking about the show and her role, Sangita said that she will be seen playing the role of a devoted mother and wife. She feels that the audience will deeply connect with her pure-hearted nature and will enjoy watching her on the show.

The actress was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "I'm feeling delighted to return to television after almost two years; and I can't find the words to express how happy I feel to have landed the role of Swaran. She is a devoted mother and wife and loves her family more than anything in the world. While the audience will deeply connect with her pure-hearted nature, they will also enjoy watching her strong-willed persona on screen. Bringing such a relatable character to life is going to be a challenge, but I'll give my very best to do justice to this role and live up to the expectations of our viewers!"

On the other hand, Ronit Roy revealed that he will be seen as a loving husband and father. The actor is excited about this show.

Ronit said, "I am elated to be back on the television after two years and bagging the role of Kanwaljeet in Swaran Ghar. Kanwaljeet is a loving husband and father who has never set limits for his family and has always given them wings to fly. I am very excited about this show, portraying the role of this ideal husband, father and friend. I'm really looking forward to bringing something new and refreshing for my fans."

Apparently, Swaran Ghar's story is based on Amitabh Bachchan's film Baghban. The show revolves around a couple, who have sacrificed a lot in life for their children, but they are abandoned by them when they are in need."