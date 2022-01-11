Ronit Roy To Play Lead In Ravi-Sargun's Next; Jimmy Sheirgill Reveals Why He Couldn't Take Up The Show

After the success of Udaariyaan, Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are all set for yet another show, which apparently is titled Swaran Ghar. Recently, there were reports that Jimmy Sheirgill might make his television debut with the show. However, looks like things didn't work out, and now, it is being said that Ronit Roy has been finalised for the show.

As per TOI report, Ronit Roy will shoot a promo for the show in a couple of days in Chandigarh, where the story is set.

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Ronit has signed on the dotted line and will shoot a promo with us in a couple of days. The shoot will take place in Chandigarh, as the story is set in the city. The show revolves around a couple, who have sacrificed a lot in life for their children, but they are abandoned by them when they are in need."

On the other hand, Jimmy revealed as to why he couldn't be a part of the show. The actor said that due to the pandemic situation, his dates which he had alloted for other work got shuffled and he couldn't manage to give dates to the new show.

Jimmy said, "As I had mentioned earlier, it was too premature to comment on it. Sargun and Ravi, who are very close to me, narrated an idea to me, and I quite liked it. The project required me to make a special appearance of about 15-20 days. We thought we could work it out. However, with the third wave striking us and leading to a lot of restrictions, my dates had to be shuffled. It was very difficult to squeeze in this show among my other commitments. The dates couldn't be worked out."

While Divya Drishti actress Sangita Ghosh will be seen playing the lead actress role Swaran in the show, veteran Punjabi actress Nirmal Rishi, will be seen as Sangita's mother-in-law.