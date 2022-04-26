    For Quick Alerts
      RRR 32 Days Box Office Collections: Ram Charan And Jr NTR's Film Does Well Even After Hitting Rs 400 Cr Mark

      RRR is by far the highest grossing Indian film of 2022 and the Rajamouli directorial is still managing to maintain a strong hold at the ticket counters across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Here is a look at RRR's 32 days collections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

      RRR 32 Days Box Office Collections - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

      Day 1 - Rs 74.11Cr share
      Day 2 - 31.63Cr
      Day 3 - 33.53Cr
      Day 4 - 17.73Cr
      Day 5 - 13.63Cr
      Day 6 - 9.54Cr
      Day 7 - 7.48Cr
      Day 8 - 8.33Cr
      Day 9 - 19.62Cr
      Day 10 - 16.10Cr
      Day 11 - 4.98Cr
      Day 12 - 4.88Cr
      Day 13 - 2.54Cr
      Day 14 - 1.86Cr
      Day 15 - 1.75Cr
      Day 16 - 3.10Cr
      Day 17 - 4.71Cr
      Day 18 - 81L
      Day 19 - 64L
      Day 20 - 34L
      Day 21 - 96L
      Day 22 - 84L
      Day 23 - 67L
      Day 24 - 1.26Cr
      Day 25 - 36L
      Day 26 - 30L
      Day 27 - 23L
      Day 28 - 18L
      Day 29 - 28L
      Day 30 - 43L
      Day 31 - 76L
      Day 32 - 25L

      Total Andhra Pradesh Telangana:- 266.63 Cr share (403.30CR~ Gross)

      With theatrical gross amounting to Rs 403 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, RRR stands as the highest grossing film ever in the twin Telugu states. It has collected a distributor share of Rs 266.63 crores till now which is also the highest ever tally in the Telugu speaking states.
      RRR is a mega budget periodic action epic featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgan in the lead roles. The film hit the silver screens across the globe on the 25th of March.

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 8:00 [IST]
      X