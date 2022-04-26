RRR 32 Days Box Office Collections: Ram Charan And Jr NTR's Film Does Well Even After Hitting Rs 400 Cr Mark

RRR is by far the highest grossing Indian film of 2022 and the Rajamouli directorial is still managing to maintain a strong hold at the ticket counters across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Here is a look at RRR's 32 days collections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

RRR 32 Days Box Office Collections - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Day 1 - Rs 74.11Cr share

Day 2 - 31.63Cr

Day 3 - 33.53Cr

Day 4 - 17.73Cr

Day 5 - 13.63Cr

Day 6 - 9.54Cr

Day 7 - 7.48Cr

Day 8 - 8.33Cr

Day 9 - 19.62Cr

Day 10 - 16.10Cr

Day 11 - 4.98Cr

Day 12 - 4.88Cr

Day 13 - 2.54Cr

Day 14 - 1.86Cr

Day 15 - 1.75Cr

Day 16 - 3.10Cr

Day 17 - 4.71Cr

Day 18 - 81L

Day 19 - 64L

Day 20 - 34L

Day 21 - 96L

Day 22 - 84L

Day 23 - 67L

Day 24 - 1.26Cr

Day 25 - 36L

Day 26 - 30L

Day 27 - 23L

Day 28 - 18L

Day 29 - 28L

Day 30 - 43L

Day 31 - 76L

Day 32 - 25L

Total Andhra Pradesh Telangana:- 266.63 Cr share (403.30CR~ Gross)

With theatrical gross amounting to Rs 403 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, RRR stands as the highest grossing film ever in the twin Telugu states. It has collected a distributor share of Rs 266.63 crores till now which is also the highest ever tally in the Telugu speaking states.

RRR is a mega budget periodic action epic featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgan in the lead roles. The film hit the silver screens across the globe on the 25th of March.