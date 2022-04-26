RRR 32 Days Box Office Collections: Ram Charan And Jr NTR's Film Does Well Even After Hitting Rs 400 Cr Mark

RRR
is
by
far
the
highest
grossing
Indian
film
of
2022
and
the
Rajamouli
directorial
is
still
managing
to
maintain
a
strong
hold
at
the
ticket
counters
across
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Telangana.
Here
is
a
look
at
RRR's
32
days
collections
in
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Telangana.
RRR
32
Days
Box
Office
Collections
-
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Telangana
Day
1
-
Rs
74.11Cr
share
Day
2
-
31.63Cr
Day
3
-
33.53Cr
Day
4
-
17.73Cr
Day
5
-
13.63Cr
Day
6
-
9.54Cr
Day
7
-
7.48Cr
Day
8
-
8.33Cr
Day
9
-
19.62Cr
Day
10
-
16.10Cr
Day
11
-
4.98Cr
Day
12
-
4.88Cr
Day
13
-
2.54Cr
Day
14
-
1.86Cr
Day
15
-
1.75Cr
Day
16
-
3.10Cr
Day
17
-
4.71Cr
Day
18
-
81L
Day
19
-
64L
Day
20
-
34L
Day
21
-
96L
Day
22
-
84L
Day
23
-
67L
Day
24
-
1.26Cr
Day
25
-
36L
Day
26
-
30L
Day
27
-
23L
Day
28
-
18L
Day
29
-
28L
Day
30
-
43L
Day
31
-
76L
Day
32
-
25L
Total
Andhra
Pradesh
Telangana:-
266.63
Cr
share
(403.30CR~
Gross)
With
theatrical
gross
amounting
to
Rs
403
crores
in
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Telangana,
RRR
stands
as
the
highest
grossing
film
ever
in
the
twin
Telugu
states.
It
has
collected
a
distributor
share
of
Rs
266.63
crores
till
now
which
is
also
the
highest
ever
tally
in
the
Telugu
speaking
states.
RRR
is
a
mega
budget
periodic
action
epic
featuring
Jr
NTR,
Ram
Charan,
Alia
Bhatt,
and
Ajay
Devgan
in
the
lead
roles.
The
film
hit
the
silver
screens
across
the
globe
on
the
25th
of
March.