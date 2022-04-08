RRR Star Ram Charan Refuses To Dance With Rakhi Sawant; Karan Johar Ignores Her; Watch Video

SS Rajamouli's latest film RRR has crossed the Rs 1000 Crore mark worldwide. Hence, to celebrate this moment, the makers hosted a grand success party in Mumbai, which was attended by several big Bollywood celebs like Aamir Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar and so on. It has to be noted that Rakhi Sawant was also present at the event as a guest. The actress looked super hot in a beautiful red dress.

Rakhi was seen quite excited to be a part of the star-studded night as she shared several pictures and videos from the same. In one of the videos, Rakhi Sawant can be seen conversing with Ram Charan. She congratulates Ram on the success of RRR and requests him to dance to his famous song 'Nattu Nattu' from the film RRR. However, the Telugu superstar politely refused to do it by saying that he has performed on it quite a few times.

Later, Rakhi Sawant gets filmmaker Ayan Mukerji on the video. After that, she takes Karan Johar in the frame, however, she got ignored by the director as he was having a conversation with someone else. Notably, KJo didn't pay attention to Rakhi and his gesture left netizens angry. Eventually, Rakhi took to Jr NTR on video and congratulated him on the grand success of RRR.

We must say Rakhi Sawant knows how to grab everyone's attention. Her appearance must have brought an entertainment quotient to the event. Talking about RRR, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris and others in key roles. It was released on March 25, 2022, in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. RRR turned out to be the biggest blockbuster so far. The film is still running successfully at the box office.