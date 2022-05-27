Rubina Dilaik On Doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Abhi Koi Daily Soap Nahi Tha Mere Paas, What Would I Do At Home?

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is all set to take part in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as a contestant. The actress, who until recently, was busy with her show Shakti, is now gearing up to overcome her fears by doing high-octane action stunts on the show. It must be noted that this will be her second reality show post winning the Salman Khan hosted BB14 in 2021.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Rubina opened up about her decision to take up the Rohit Shetty hosted stunt show and her reason will leave you stunned. Dilaik shared that since she currently has no daily soaps in her kitty, she thought it was better to take the KKK 12 offer rather than sit at home.

The Choti Bahu actress told the daily, “I was busy with Shakti last year. Abhi koi daily soap nahi tha mere paas. And I was like what would I do at home, so I said yes to it.” She further explained and asserted that she believes in picking 'quality over quantity.’

Rubina went on to add, “Ghar baithna padhe ya intezaar karna ho, I will only pick up projects that I can contribute to with my full heart. A show like Shakti is made very rarely and I am fortunate that I could be a part of this beautiful show. It takes a lot of strength and energy to build something like this. I am glad such shows are not made every day, but I will wait as long as needed to be a part of it.”

For the unversed, Rubina’s husband Abhinav Shukla was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi in the previous season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. On being quizzed if she got any tips from her actor-husband, Dilaik said that they both have their own expertise and that there is no fixed mantra that he could have given her.