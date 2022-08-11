Rubina Dilaik Opens Up About Participating In Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Will Be A New Challenge

After winning Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik is currently enjoying a successful stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Meanwhile, the actress is now all set to enter another reality show. She will soon be seen in the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa on Colors TV.

The popular dance reality show is set to make a comeback this year on the screen. It will be hosted by Maniesh Paul and will feature Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi as the judges of the show. In a recent interview with Indian Express, Rubina opened up about participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and said that she was prepared to tick the last box on her list of reality shows.

She said, “There cannot be a better platform than Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Being an actor, I’ve performed on screen before but dancing in front of the impeccable panel of judges and especially the queen of dance, Madhuri Dixit ma’am will be a new challenge for me, and I love challenging myself. I am eagerly looking forward to learning new dance styles and improving my dancing skills. I hope I continue to entertain my fans and well-wishers and live up to their expectations.”

In the meantime, the makers recently dropped the first set of promos which feature confirmed contestants such as Paras Kalnawat, Shilpa Shinde, Nia Sharma and Dheeraj Dhooper. The other celebs who will reportedly be seen in the tenth season are Amruta Khanvilkar, Gashmeer Mahajani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Niti Taylor, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, and Hina Khan amongst others. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will be hitting the television screens in September.